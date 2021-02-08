Airport worker is sole community case; 23 imported
There were 24 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon yesterday, including one community case. The rest were imported cases.
The sole community case is a 43-year-old Singaporean man who works at Changi Airport Terminals 1 and 3, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
The man's job entails issuing electronic monitoring devices to individuals who serve their stay-home notices outside of dedicated facilities and helping them wear the devices, said the ministry.
NO SYMPTOMS
While on duty, he wears a surgical mask, face shield and gloves, MOH added.
The man did not show any symptoms and was detected when he was tested last Thursday as part of rostered routine testing.
His test came back positive the next day and he was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.
His earlier tests from routine screening - the last on Jan 22 - came back negative for Covid-19.
MOH said the man's serology test was also negative, indicating this is likely a current infection.
Epidemiological investigations are ongoing, MOH said.
The man's close contacts, including family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed under quarantine.
They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period, the ministry added.
MOH said it will also conduct serological tests for the man's close contacts to determine if he could have been infected by them.
The other 23 cases were imported. All of them were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notice. - THE STRAITS TIMES
By the numbers
24
New cases
1
New case in community
23
Imported cases
59,699
Total cases
29
Deaths
28
Discharged yesterday
36
In hospital
59,433
Total recovered
