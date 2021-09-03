Alibaba logistics arm partners FairPrice Group unit to boost services

Cainiao will be leveraging Grocery Logistics of Singapore's logistics capabilities and resources.

Cainiao Network, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group, is partnering with Grocery Logistics of Singapore (GLS), an entity of the FairPrice Group supply chain business unit, with the aim of strengthening its logistics services in the market.

This partnership entails a two-phase roll-out, providing a full-suite local logistics service from customs clearance to last-mile delivery for orders placed on Taobao and Tmall including bulky items, and expanding beyond the Alibaba e-commerce ecosystem to support more merchants in their cross-border logistics needs.

Under the partnership, Cainiao will be leveraging GLS' logistics capabilities and resources, including customs fulfilment service and doorstep delivery service.

This will increase its daily parcel handling capacity in Singapore to 42 tons or approximately 600 bulky items.

Customers will be able to receive their parcels within two working days after customs clearance.

Ms Chris Fan, head of cross-border, Singapore of Cainiao Network, said in a media statement: "Taobao and Tmall have been growing in popularity among consumers in Singapore given the variety of products they offer.

"We anticipate this demand will continue to grow, especially in the lead-up to Alibaba's annual 11.11 shopping festival."

ECOSYSTEM

Ms Toh Hui Leng, chief operating officer of supply chain business of FairPrice Group, added: "GLS has in place a digitised logistics ecosystem that utilises the latest supply chain technology and data analytics to meet the demands of e-commerce.

"Our partnership with Cainiao will bring about better cost-efficiency, productivity and enhanced capabilities especially for last-mile delivery of bulky items - a logistical challenge for online platforms."