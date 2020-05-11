Aliff Aziz reformed and expecting second child

Aliff Aziz keeps in touch with his wife Bella Astillah and son, who live in Malaysia, via video calls. He has not seen them since the start of the circuit breaker.

Scandal-ridden local singer- actor Aliff Aziz has turned over a new leaf again as he awaits the arrival of his second child.

Not only has the 29-year-old been an active member of non-profit organisation Jamiyah for the last three months, he has also reconciled with his wife, 26-year-old Malaysian actress Bella Astillah, who is seven months pregnant.

The couple - who wed in 2016 and divorced last May - reportedly revoked their divorce during the iddah period, which lasts three to four months.

Aliff has been embroiled in several controversies in the past year.

Besides cheating on Bella with other women, he was arrested for drunken and disorderly behaviour in public and charged for theft last year.

Aliff's first brush with the law was in 2014, for assault and theft.

COMEBACK

When his showbiz career crashed after that, he vowed to turn his life around and make a successful comeback.

Now that he has been given a second chance, he is determined to change for the better.

In an online talk show titled The Rise From A Fall organised by Jamiyah last Thursday, Aliff said he was at a "loss for words" over his actions.

"I only have myself to blame. I didn't think of the consequences, of how it would affect my wife and parents, but I am seeing the repercussions of my bad attitude."

Aliff added that he had not seen Bella and their three-year-old son, who live in Malaysia, since the start of the circuit breaker in Singapore.

But they have been in contact daily through phone calls and video calls.

He said: "The first thing I'd do, if I were to see (them) again, is to tell them how much I've missed them. And if God is willing, I am eager to meet my second child."

Mr Abdul Halim Aliman, director of Jamiyah's community outreach and development department, said Aliff - who did not respond to The New Paper's request for an interview - joined Jamiyah as a community engagement associate in February.

He told TNP: "We first reached out to him in January but he declined. ( Then) in February, he came to us for help. He was unemployed then, so we offered him work."

Some of Aliff's responsibilities include going on house visits to Jamiyah's beneficiaries and delivering and picking up food rations from the Jamiyah food bank.

He was also told to log a daily journal entry over the lessons he has learnt.

Mr Abdul Halim said: "He has shown and displayed positive changes and development.

"His long-term goal is to resume his singing and acting career in Malaysia, and Jamiyah is here to help him achieve his dream."

Kuala Lumpur-based Singapore actor Aaron Aziz was also part of the talk show to give Aliff career advice.

It was the first time he had spoken to Aliff, and he hopes nothing but the best for him.

Aaron told TNP: "It is time for him to start focusing on his family. It hasn't been easy for his wife, and his first child is growing older (and could) be aware of what is going on.

"It is never too late to let go of any ego or attitude and start over again."