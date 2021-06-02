All 26 Hua Zai food outlets closed as MOH probes Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is investigating cases of Covid-19 infection among people who work at Hua Zai food outlets after finding likely ongoing transmission.

To break any potential chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises, all 26 Hua Zai outlets, which sell roasted meat, have been closed to the public since yesterday and will remain closed till June 14, said MOH.

The Hua Zai outlet at NTUC Foodfare at Block 308 Anchorvale Road has been closed since Sunday.

The cluster linked to the coffee shop now has nine cases.

Among seven unlinked cases reported in the community yesterday, one was a 26-year-old delivery rider for Pizza Hut (Hougang Green) and the other a 37-year-old resident at Mindsville@Napiri, a home for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The remaining five unlinked community cases included a front desk employee at Hotel Boss and a carpark roving officer at Top Parking.

There were eight linked cases in the community confirmed yesterday, including two pre-schoolers, aged two and four. Both had been quarantined before their test results came back positive on Monday.

A 17-year-old employee at Ang Mo Kio - Thye Hua Kwan Hospital was added to the Hong Ye Group cluster, which now has 22 cases. She had last gone to work last Friday and was a close contact of a previous case.

Three new clusters with three cases each were announced yesterday by MOH.

The first is linked to a 35-year-old kitchen crew member at Kota Zheng Zong Bak Kut Teh in Serangoon Garden who was confirmed to have the virus on May 17.

The second is linked to a 24-year-old man who works at McDonald's (The Woodgrove) and was found to have the virus on May 26.

The last is linked to a 65-year-old housewife who was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Sunday.

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.

By the numbers

18

New cases

15

New cases in community

3

Imported cases

62,069

Total cases

33

Deaths

22

Discharged yesterday

217

In hospital

61,466

Total recovered