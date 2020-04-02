All 6 autonomous universities to freeze fee hikes for upcoming year

All six autonomous universities will freeze tuition fee increases for the upcoming academic year for Singapore citizens enrolled in government-subsidised undergraduate and postgraduate programmes as the Covid-19 situation persists.

The Ministry of Education and the universities said in a joint statement yesterday that as key national institutions with a public mission, the institutions are committed to ensuring the affordability of higher education for Singaporeans, especially during challenging times.

They added that students with financial needs will be given support through a combination of government assistance and financial aid given by the universities.

The six universities are the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Management University, Singapore University of Technology and Design, Singapore Institute of Technology and the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

This move is in line with the one-year deferment of government fee increases announced in the Resilience Budget last month.

Singaporean undergraduates who enrolled in 2019 and 2020 will continue to pay what they paid during the 2019 academic year and for their remaining course duration.

Singaporean postgraduates in this year's intake will pay the same fees as last year's intake in their first year of study. Fees for their remaining course duration will be reviewed again before the start of the next academic intake in 2021.