All adult Singaporeans to receive $600 one-time payoff

All adult Singaporeans will receive a one-off payout of $600 to help them cope with expenses during the Covid-19 outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in Parliamentyesterday.

Named the Solidarity Payment, this is the second time the Government has enhanced the payout given to Singaporeans.

Part of the Solidarity Budget, the enhanced payment is to further support people and businesses during the four-week circuit breaker period, starting from today, where all schools and most workplaces will be closed and social interactions will be limited, as Singapore ramps up its fight against the virus.

The payment will cost the Government an additional $1.1 billion.

Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, said these measures will ensure that "no households (will stand) alone during this difficult period".

The money will be credited directly to Singaporeans who provide their bank account details to the Government by April 14, and the rest will receive the payment by cheque from April 30.

In February, Mr Heng announced a $1.6 billion Care and Support package, which will see Singaporeans aged 21 and above receiving a one-off cash payout of between $100 and $300, with parents of at least one Singaporean child aged 20 and younger receiving an additional $100 in cash.

On March 26, Mr Heng said the cash payouts for adult Singaporeans will be tripled.

Those who were supposed to get $300 would get $900, while those who were supposed to get $200 and $100 would get $600 and $300 respectively.

Mr Heng said yesterday that $300 of that payment will be brought forward, and topped up with an additional $300 to form the Solidarity Payment.

BROUGHT FORWARD

Yesterday, Mr Heng said other cash payouts in the Care and Support package will be brought forward to June this year, instead of August.

This includes the remaining $300 or $600 for those who qualify for the higher tiers of the Care and Support payout, the additional $300 payout for each parent with at least one child aged 20 and below, and the $100 PAssion Card top-up in cash for those aged 50 and above.

Some of the other support measures previously announced include eligible Singaporeans getting $300 in grocery vouchers for this year and another $100 next year.

All loan repayment charges and interest charges will also be suspended for one year for graduates who have to pay off their student loans and look for jobs in these uncertain times.

For Ms Chan Yun Xin, 27, a financial consultant, the money will provide some sort of assurance during the uncertain months ahead.

A table-tennis coach who wanted to be known only as Mr Lau, 47, said the money will certainly help him for the next month, but "beyond that, I don't know what will happen".

The coach, who lives with his wife and elderly mother, said schools have cancelled their co-curricular activities, and he is unable to coach private lessons with the new restrictions.