All festive bazaars by People's Association to be cancelled

All festive bazaars and trade fairs by the People's Association (PA), including the popular Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar, will be cancelled in view of the evolving Covid-19 situation.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health issued an advisory on social distancing at public venues, asking people to defer or cancel all non-essential events and gatherings.

In a press release yesterday, the PA said it will not be organising festive bazaars and trade fairs with immediate effect.

This will include the annual Hari Raya bazaars at Wisma Geylang Serai, Our Tampines Hub and in Woodlands.

"As the festive bazaars contribute to the festive mood, we understand that some residents may be disappointed. However, as our bazaars attract large crowds, we have taken the difficult decision not to proceed with these activities," said the PA.

The operators have put in place additional precautionary measures such as temperature taking and providing hand sanitisers for ongoing trade fairs, it added.

For festive bazaars where tenders have already been awarded, the organisers will abide by the cancellation clauses and look after the interest of the tenderers. - ADELINE TAN