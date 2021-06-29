All four community infections are contacts of earlier cases

All four local Covid-19 cases reported yesterday were family and household contacts of earlier cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). This includes a man linked to the cluster at Block 105 Henderson Crescent, which has 13 cases.

Meanwhile, the five new imported cases include a 27-year-old man who tried to enter Singapore illegally from Indonesia - the second infected person caught doing so this month.

Yesterday's local case tally was the lowest since June 11, when there were also four cases in the community.

There were also no new cases linked to the cluster at Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre for the first time since it was declared on June 13.

All four of yesterday's community cases were under quarantine when detected, MOH said.

The case linked to the Henderson Crescent cluster is a 60-year-old Singaporean man who works at Lam Chuan Import-Export.

He is a household contact of an 82-year-old retiree who was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Sunday, and a 43-year-old domestic worker who was confirmed to be infected last Friday.

The man is fully vaccinated and had received his second dose on April 24. His serology test suggests the presence of early infection.

MOH said yesterday that 591 residents and visitors of Block 105 Henderson Crescent were tested as part of a special operation. Of these, 584 tested negative and seven, including the 43-year-old domestic worker, tested positive.

The other three local cases are a 56-year-old PUB engineer who had to be tested twice while in quarantine, a 37-year-old television installer working for retailer Best Denki and an 81-year-old retiree. The latter two had symptoms but did not report them.

The television installer had developed a fever and body aches on June 17, but did not seek medical attention.

He was later quarantined after being identified as a household contact of a Walt Disney administrative worker, who was confirmed to have Covid-19 last Friday.

His serology test result is positive, indicating a past infection. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

9

New cases

4

Community cases

0

Community unlinked

5

Imported

36

Deaths

135

In hospital

62,553

Total cases

62,197

Total recovered