All households can collect up to 500ml of free hand sanitiser

Volunteers will label each bottle to prevent residents from mistaking the containers filled with the sanitiser for drinkable liquid.

All 1.5 million households here are entitled to up to 500ml of free hand sanitiser, thanks to a project called #BYOBclean that Temasek Foundation is launching next Monday.

Residents may collect the hand sanitiser at 16 CapitaLand malls and community clubs on specific dates assigned to them to prevent overcrowding.

The project is part of Temasek Foundation's Stay Prepared initiative, which aims to prepare Singaporeans for emergencies that include natural disasters, major accidents and outbreaks.

To collect the hand sanitiser, residents must prepare their own clean, recycled bottles in a bid to reduce waste. Volunteers will label each bottle to prevent residents from mistaking filled containers for drinkable liquid.

Those who miss their collection dates can still collect the free sanitiser at participating CapitaLand malls until April 5.

The allocated dates for collection and details of the project, also known as the "bring your own bottle" initiative, will be made known to residents through pamphlets that households will receive in their mailbox within the next few days.

At a training session for volunteers at Pasir Ris Elias Community Club yesterday, Temasek Holdings chairman Lim Boon Heng said: "We are very encouraged by the enthusiastic support and ideas from so many organisations and volunteers.

"We hope this sanitiser will come in handy for all Singapore residents, for everyone to pick up the habit of washing or sanitising our hands regularly."

Temasek Foundation added that the sanitiser solution is alcohol-free. It contains an active ingredient called benzalkonium chloride, which the non-profit group said is effective in killing the coronavirus.

Nearly 25,000 volunteers are involved in the project.

HELP

Mr Syed Ahmad Alsagoff, 61, who has been a grassroots volunteer at Pasir Ris West for over 20 years, told The New Paper: "Besides the sanitiser, this is great because it is also about people coming together and helping one another out."

Temasek Foundation recently donated hand sanitisers to nursing homes, senior care centres and workers in the transport industry.

The malls are Bedok Mall, Bugis Junction, Bugis+, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Clarke Quay, Funan, IMM, JCube, Junction 8, Lot One Shoppers' Mall, Plaza Singapura, Raffles City Singapore, SingPost Centre, Tampines Mall, The Star Vista and Westgate.