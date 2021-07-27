All households to get DIY antigen rapid test kits

All households here will receive Covid-19 self-test kits, as Singapore scales up its testing regimen and works to live with the coronavirus.

These antigen rapid test (ART) kits, now widely available at retailers, are being distributed by the Government and will be rolled out first to those near large Covid-19 clusters, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in Parliament yesterday.

"We will progressively scale up and distribute to everyone in Singapore," said Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19.

As these kits are being distributed, Singapore will be rolling out other ways of testing.

Mr Wong said these include breathalyser tests in Parliament before each sitting, in addition to similar tests at Singapore's checkpoints, and wastewater surveillance in estates.

"Regular testing and the social consciousness to get ourselves tested regularly will protect us and keep us safe as we transit to the new normal," he said.

Mr Wong and his two co-chairs - Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong - spoke in Parliament to give an update on the Government's response to Covid-19.

Stressing that everyone has a role in Singapore's controlled and phased reopening, Mr Wong said safe management measures will remain important for some time.

Basic safety measures such as wearing a mask and keeping a safe distance from others can help reduce transmission effectively, he said.

"So we must stay disciplined and continue to maintain these practices, even as we transition towards the new normal."