All passport, NRIC applications to go online by 2020

Last year, 88 per cent of more than 5.5 million applications received by the ICA were submitted online.

By 2020, all passports and NRIC applications will be done online as the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) ends the use of paper forms after incorporating all its 15 electronic services (e-Services) into the MyICA portal.

The move towards 100 per cent online applications supports Singapore's Smart Nation goals and will benefit both its customers and officers.

In the months ahead, MyICA users can expect further enhancements to the portal as ICA incorporates more convenient and user-friendly features, such as electronic notifications on the status of applications.

Last year, 88 per cent of more than 5.5 million applications received by the ICA were submitted online.

The majority of hardcopy applications were for passports and NRICs, and submitted at ICA Building in person or mailed to ICA.

ICA said it is mindful of people who are not familiar with transacting online and will take various measures to help them.

First-time users of MyICA can learn about its features and the e-Services available through an online tutorial.

ICA also plans to introduce a multi-language step-by-step video guideon online applications for passports and NRICs on its website and Facebook page.

To facilitate applications by those who are less Internet-savvy, their family members and friends can apply on their behalf via MyICA.

Applicants who do not have access to the Internet, or whose family or friends are unable to assist, can visit the eLobby at ICA Building and make use of the self-service kiosks.

Special arrangements can be made to assist those who are unable to make the trip due to medical reasons, added ICA. - NUR SYAHINDAH ISHAK