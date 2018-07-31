All paws on deck for a good cause

Yappy Hour is attempting to set a national record for largest number of dogs wearing National Day bandanas.

This Saturday, at least 70 dogs will descend upon the Senja Square Hardcourt in Zhenghua in an attempt to set a national record for the largest number of dogs wearing National Day bandanas.

The event, Yappy Hour, is organised by the Zhenghua Community Club Youth Executive Committee to celebrate responsible pet ownership and active citizenship.

"We want to take this chance to build strong support networks within the neighbourhood for our citizens, canine or otherwise," Ms Vanessa Zavir, 25, a member of the committee, told The New Paper.

Yappy Hour will also feature a food donation drive, which seeks to collect 272kg of food for dogs at Uncle Khoe's K9 shelter and on Jurong Island.

Helmed by animal welfare groups SOSD, Noah's Ark Cares, and the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society, the Jurong Island shelter requires 3,000kg of food every month, to feed the 200 dogs housed there and about 100 strays on the island.

"Through this event, dog owners and their pets can garner support and raise awareness for their less privileged canine friends in the shelters," said Ms Zavir, a law student at the National University of Singapore.

Event-goers can buy bags of food for their dogs or donate it directly to the participating shelters.

Pet supply company Hill's Pet Nutrition Singapore will then match donations, on a bag-for-bag basis.

The event will also feature a dog obedience demonstration conducted by local dog training provider Waggies. Pet groomer Pet's Lagoon will be showing pet owners how to groom their dogs.

Tickets are priced at $5 a dog and are available at tinyurl.com/yappyhour18