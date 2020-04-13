All playfields under SLA closed

All playfields under the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) have been closed with immediate effect as part of the nationwide measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, the agency said yesterday.

The closures follow observations and feedback about congregations of people at the playfields, the SLA added in a statement.

Examples include those lo-cated in Tanjong Rhu, Jalan Tembusu, Loyang Avenue, Parry Avenue, Woodleigh Park and Strathmore Road.

Mr Lim Biow Chuan, MP for Mountbatten, posted on Facebook yesterday that the SLA decided to close a field next to Pebble Bay condominium in Tanjong Rhu following reports that groups of people were found to be too close to each other.

He wrote: "Sadly, there were many people who have been congregating around the open field... There is no social distancing among many of the groups."

He told The Straits Times yesterday that he had asked Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli for his ministry's enforcement help after he received residents' complaints about the congregations at the field.