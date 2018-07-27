All polytechnics blacklist tech company

A tech company has been blacklisted by polytechnics, following a similar move by at least four other schools.

The company was initially blacklisted by the National University of Singapore (NUS) following allegations of inappropriate conduct by its director.

On Monday, The New Paper reported that NUS had removed the company from its portals following complaints from four female students.

Three of the students had filed complaints of unfair work practices from 2016 to last year while interning at the company and subsequently terminated their internships.

Then, in April this year, NUS filed a police report against the company after a student's self-sourced internship interview with the director.

On Tuesday, Lasalle College of the Arts, Nanyang Technological University and Singapore University of Technology and Design blacklisted the school.

The move by the polytechnics brings the total number of schools who have blacklisted the company to nine.

Spokesmen for the polytechnics confirmed that none of them have had internship collaborations with the company.

Mr Thambyrajah T, registrar of Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), said students can do internships with only companies that are first vetted by the school.

"If any red flag or adverse feedback is raised by NYP students, the company will be permanently removed from this list," he said.

"Student Internship Mentors also visit the students at their workplace several times throughout the internship and will intervene should they observe any irregularities."

The polytechnics also have numerous safeguards and feedback channels in place to protect students.

A Temasek Polytechnic spokesman said students are briefed before internships.

"As part of enhancing our students' internship experience, the organisation's suitability is regularly reviewed for future internship partnerships," she said.

"Our students' welfare and safety throughout the internship is our top priority."

TNP understands the interview for the fourth NUS student had taken place in March via a one-way Skype video call, during which the director could see her but she could not see him.

It is understood the director, who is married, had offered her twice the usual internship allowance if she accompanied him on a business trip without informing the school.

NUS also informed the police about a message circulating among the student body that contained unverified allegations of a sexual nature against the director.

The director has denied these allegations. - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY SHERLYN SIM