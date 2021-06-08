All residents of Punggol block must be tested after 8 infections found

The testing will be conducted at Block 324 Sumang Walk today and tomorrow.

Residentsof Block 325A Sumang Walk in Punggol will undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests after eight cases were found in three different households.

In an update last night, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it will be conducting polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for all residents to prevent any possible spread in the community.

Testing will be conducted at the pavilion at Block 324 Sumang Walk today and tomorrow between 9am and 4pm.

Residents have been informed via leaflets and SMS notifications.

Visitors who were at the block between May 10 and June 5 are also encouraged to undergo testing.

The latest case at the Punggol block, announced by the ministry on Sunday, was a 13-year-old student at Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School. Her case is currently unlinked.

Earlier cases were from two separate households: one with four cases and another with three.

Investigations are ongoing to determine linkages and the source of transmission, said MOH.

Those awaiting their PCR test results are advised to minimise social interactions as much as possible.

Residents are also advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

The ministry also issued an update last night saying that mandatory testing for the 1,413 residents living in Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 and staff working in neighbouring blocks have been concluded, with no Covid-19 cases reported.

Another group of more than 3,500 people who live in or work at the blocks near Block 506, or who had visited people there, have tested negative for Covid-19.

A total of 3,778 people have voluntarily stepped forward for testing, of whom 3,531 people tested negative, with 247 results pending.