All returning travellers to serve SHN in facilities, not at home

From 11.59pm today, all travellers returning to Singapore will have to serve their 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) at designated facilities, such as hotels, instead of in their homes.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced yesterday that the rule has now been extended to all Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, regardless of the country they are coming from.

Returnees will be transported straight from the airport to the hotels. There, they have their own rooms and toilets, and all meals are provided, so that they can be isolated from others.

The rule was first applied only to those returning from the United States and Britain to curb the rising importation of Covid-19.

On Sunday, it was expanded to include those returning from Asean countries, India, France and Switzerland.

"We have since stepped up capacity and are now able to accommodate fresh returnees from all countries," MOH said yesterday.

Most of the imported cases since March 25 have involved travellers who were required to serve an SHN, according to MOH statistics.

Of the 230 imported cases between March 25 and April 7, 151 cases - or about two-thirds - were issued SHNs upon their arrival.

MOH said yesterday that if there are unexpected capacity constraints, such as a larger than expected number of returnees, it may prioritise the dedicated facilities for returnees from certain regions or countries, based on risk assessment.