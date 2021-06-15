All Saints Home undergoes cleaning after worker tests positive

All Saints Home in Hougang underwent cleaning and disinfection after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 last Saturday.

The 23-year-old male Indian national, who works as a nursing aide, tested positive for the virus during the nursing home's surveillance testing for staff on June 11. An individual test was done on him the same day, with a negative result for Covid-19. But another test administered on June 12 was positive.

"His CT (cycle threshold) value was very high, which is indicative of a low viral load, and his serology test result is positive," said the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

"He is likely to be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA from a past infection, which is no longer transmissible and infective to others, but we have taken all necessary public health actions."

A high CT value, typically above 30, suggests that it is not a recent infection and very likely even past the period when a person could infect others. A positive serology test suggests that the infection is not so recent.

The worker had received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on March 10 and the second dose on March 31. He is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Staff and families of the residents have been notified, said All Saints Home in a media release on Sunday.

Staff and residents at the home were tested for the virus. All test results were negative.