All SIA cabin crew required to wear masks

The move comes after a passenger and a steward were found to be infected with the Covid-19 virus.

Cabin crew on Singapore Airlines (SIA) are now required to wear surgical masks on board. The measure kicked in last Saturday.

This comes amid recent developments in the coronavirus outbreak.

It emerged last Wednesday that a woman found to be infected with the virus had travelled on an SIA flight from Milan to Singapore on Feb 24.

Following that, the Ministry of Health said last Friday that an SIA steward was found to be infected with the virus.

He is believed to be an imported case and had last flown on an SIA flight from Paris in late February.

SIA previously said that while it has surgical masks on board its flights, wearing the masks is voluntary for its crew.

MANDATORY

According to a circular sent out last Friday, seen by The Straits Times, SIA told crew members that wearing the surgical mask is now mandatory, "given the recent developments", without elaborating.

The circular said: "Do note that you will not be penalised for temporary removal of your mask. Please put your mask back on as soon as possible after its removal."

In response to media queries yesterday, SIA said the measure was a temporary one.

"This is the latest measure that SIA has taken to minimise the risks for both its customers and staff," said the airline.