All students and staff in contact with infected student cleared

All 39 students and 11 staff members of East Spring Secondary School who were in contact with a Covid-19 infected student have tested negative, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post yesterday.

The update came after the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday that a 15-year-old student had tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

Yesterday, Mr Ong said the school was immediately cleaned, while classmates and teachers in close contact with the Secondary 3 student were put on a leave of absence and sent for testing to make sure a school-based transmission cluster had not formed.

The school's Secondary 3 cohort returned to school today.

Yesterday, MOH also said a durian stall in Geylang, a spa in Toa Payoh and a Thai eatery in Bukit Batok were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

A patient also visited Causeway Point.

Mustafa Centre and the Sheng Siong supermarket at New World Centre - both previously on the MOH list of locations visited by Covid-19 patients - were included again with new timings visited by patients.

The ministry said close contacts would have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, but those who were at these places should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and timings can be found on MOH's website.

Among the six community cases announced by MOH yesterday, four are Singaporeans, one of whom is a contact of a previously confirmed case and had been quarantined earlier.

Two were detected by the ministry's proactive surveillance of persons working at dormitories or deployed to front-line Covid-19 operations.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the fourth Singaporean.

Three new clusters in dormitories were announced yesterday, at 38 Woodlands Industrial Park E1, 210 Woodlands Industrial Park E5 and 170 Woodlands Industrial Park E7.

By the numbers

202 New cases

26 Death

6 New cases in community

37,973 Total recovered

43,661 Total cases

197 Total in hospital

477 Discharged yesterday

1 In intensive care unit