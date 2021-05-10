All water play areas in public parks closed until May 30

The hot spring stations at Sembawang Hot Spring Park (above) is among the facilities that have been closed, said the National Parks Board.

All water play areas and water recreation facilities in parks have been closed from Saturday to May 30, in line with the tightened safe management measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said in a statement yesterday that the following facilities are closed:

Water play area at Jacob Ballas Children's Garden at Singapore Botanic Gardens

Clusia Cove water playground at Jurong Lake Gardens

Wading pool at Fort Canning Park

Water play area at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

Wading pool and jet fountain at Coastal PlayGrove at East Coast Park

Hot spring stations at Sembawang Hot Spring Park

Park areas that get too crowded will also be closed temporarily, NParks said.

"For instance, NParks will temporarily close access to some parks, sections of beaches and facilities, such as shelters and carparks, when these areas get too crowded, to ensure safe distancing can be observed. These areas will be reopened when they are less crowded," it said.

It advised the public to check the Safe Distance @ Parks portal for the latest updates on crowd levels before heading down to the parks and gardens.

Visitors should wear a mask except when engaging in strenuous exercises, eating, drinking or taking medication, NParks said.

People should also observe a safe distance of at least 1m from other visitors and keep to groups of no more than five people.