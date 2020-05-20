Alleged attacker planned to flee Singapore by boat: Prosecution

A man allegedly linked to an attack on another man at a cemetery in Choa Chu Kang had planned to leave Singapore by boat, the prosecution told a district court yesterday.

The court heard that Andre Chen Si'en, 29, was considered a "high flight risk" and he was not offered bail.

Last week, Chen and Gervan Wong Jun Heng, 24, were each charged with one count of using a weapon to cause grievous hurt to Mr Douglas Wong Wei Hao, 30, at the cemetery at around 3am on May 10.

Gervan Wong was accused of using a metal baton to attack Mr Douglas Wong while Chen allegedly used a knuckleduster.

The injured victim was found in Bishan Street 12, but court documents did not state how he ended up there. Police said they were informed about the incident at 5.40am that day.

Officers from Jurong Police Division identified the alleged assailants through ground inquiries and images from police cameras.

The two Singaporeans were arrested about 10 hours after the report was lodged.

The prosecution told District Judge Adam Nakhoda yesterday that Chen and Gervan Wong may face additional charges in the future. Both their cases have been adjourned to June 16.

Gervan Wong was also not offered bail yesterday. He was earlier out on bail on separate charges when he allegedly assaulted Mr Douglas Wong.

Prior to the attack, Gervan Wong faced 24 charges for a number of offences, including methamphetamine consumption and two other counts of assault.

On Oct 27 last year, he and two other men allegedly attacked Mr Eugene Aathar, 25, and Mr Ong Hian Wei, 34, at the carpark of Marina Bay Sands at 6am.

Gervan Wong, Jovi Wan Shao Xiong, 22, and Kenji Pong Jia Rong, 24, have been accused of using a knife to slash the pair.

In another case, Gervan Wong allegedly used an extendable baton to hit Mr Yuen De Sheng's head and upper lip in a room at the Studio M Hotel in Nanson Road, near Robertson Quay, at around 8am on May 11 last year.