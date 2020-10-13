Alleged party in hotel room sparks probe for breach of safety measures

A group of at least 10 people are seen dining in a hotel suite. A video allegedly shows the group entering the hotel together.

Videos and photos of a group of at least 10 people allegedly partying in a hotel suite have turned up on social media, sparking criticism from members of the public, and prompting an investigation over the breaching of safe distancing regulations.

The New Paper understands the alleged incident took place at a hotel at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS). The Chinese language Shin Min Daily News reported that the gathering took place on Saturday night.

In the videos and photos, a group of at least 10 people can be seen drinking and dining in a hotel suite.

Social gatherings of more than five people are prohibited due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A video posted on Instagram allegedly showed the group entering the hotel together.

Another picture shows a row of glasses next to what seems to be a bottle of Japanese whisky.

The Singapore Tourism Board is aware of the alleged incident, its executive director of infrastructure planning and management, Mr Chew Tiong Heng, said. "As investigations are underway, we are unable to share more details," he told TNP.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, first-time offenders who do not comply with safe management measures face a fine of up to $10,000. Subsequent offences may result in a fine of up to $20,000.

Individuals can also be jailed for up to six months, or up to a year for subsequent offences.

An RWS spokesman said the resort requires all guests to be registered with the hotel front desk, and mandatory safe management measures are highlighted and explained during check-in.

Guests are also reminded to observe the measures through prominent signs at common areas such as elevators.

The spokesman said: "We would like to remind all guests to strictly observe and comply with all safe management measures for the health, safety and well-being of the Singapore community."