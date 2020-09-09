SMU molestation trial: Alleged victim says she had stress disorder after molestation

Lee Yan Ru allegedly stimulated himself while kneeling over the woman, who was asleep.

A woman who accused a Singapore Management University (SMU) student of molesting her on campus told a district court yesterday that she consulted a psychologist after her ordeal and was told she had "astute stress disorder".

She also went to see a general practitioner who prescribed to her Xanax, which is used to treat anxiety disorders.

The woman was testifying on the second day of Lee Yan Ru's molestation trial.

Lee, now 24, is accused of molesting the woman, then 21, at SMU's School of Economics and Social Sciences at around 6.30am on Jan 8 last year.

The woman, who is studying at another university, cannot be named because of a gag order.

She got to know Lee on social media platform Instagram around December 2018 and they had mutual friends.

On Jan 8 last year, she met Lee outside the university's School of Economics and Social Sciences at around 1am for a study session and they went to a classroom.

The woman had earlier testified that while they were in the room, Lee committed acts such as placing his foot on her thigh several times.

She had also told the court that Lee groped her at around 4am and she prised his fingers off.

When Deputy Public Prosecutor Andre Chong asked her on Monday why she did not leave, she replied: "I did not want to leave a bad impression or make him feel bad. I didn't want to make things hostile."

STIMULATED HIMSELF

Lee allegedly stimulated himself about two hours later while he was kneeling over the woman, who was asleep. She alerted the police at 6.37am.

Yesterday, the woman told District Judge Sharmila Sripathy that after committing the offence, Lee took out some tissue paper to wipe her.

DPP Chong had earlier said that the Health Sciences Authority's DNA Profiling Laboratory found that the tissue paper contained Lee's body fluids.

Swabs taken from the woman's neck and face also gave similar results.

The woman testified yesterday that after the incident, she would push her boyfriend away whenever he came near as it was "like a reflex thing".

She said they broke up last week.

She also could not sleep for a few days after the alleged offences and had difficulty focusing in school.

Responding to queries from DPP Chong, she added that she later failed one module.

She also said she consumed Xanax "a few days back". The trial continues today.