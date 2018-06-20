Allergic to shellfish, diner falls sick after eatery serves it to her

A woman was taken to hospital after eating a dish containing shellfish - which she had told the waitstaff of a restaurant that she was allergic to.

Ms Chee Huijin, a 27-year-old graphic designer, had allergy symptoms including itchy skin and swollen eyes.

She was put on an intravenous drip and given antihistamine injections in hospital.

Doctors warn that even pinpoint specks of an allergen are enough to trigger an allergic reaction which, in severe cases, can sometimes be fatal.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Ms Chee wrote that she visited the Soup Restaurant branch at Jurong Point with her parents earlier that day.

She told the restaurant staff that she was allergic to seafood and asked for dishes that did not contain any.

When they were served a spinach dish, the waiter reassured her that it did not have any seafood. However, after a few mouthfuls, Ms Chee felt "weird" and noticed shreds of an ingredient that looked like scallop. When asked if it was scallop, the waiter denied it and said it was shredded egg.

By this time, Ms Chee's skin felt itchy and her eyes also started to swell.

She asked another waiter about the dish but her inquiries were brushed off.

It was only on her fourth inquiry, when she emphasised her allergy to shellfish, that the waiter finally checked with the kitchen staff.

"The waiter came back and said, 'Oh, they put a little bit inside only,'" wrote Ms Chee.

By this time, her heart was racing and she was unable to respond. Her mother took her to the nearest clinic and when her condition did not improve, she was taken to the accident and emergency department of Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

She returned home four hours later.

Dr Soh Jian Yi from the National University Hospital, a consultant in paediatric allergy, immunology and rheumatology, said food vendors should take precautions, such as educating their staff and reminding them not to be dismissive of customers' concerns.

Members of the Soup Restaurant management team visited Ms Chee and her parents at her home to express their regrets.

The restaurant, which refunded Ms Chee's dinner bill and paid for her medical costs, is looking into redesigning its menus to highlight any ingredient in each dish that may trigger an allergic reaction.

It will also conduct regular staff training to increase understanding of food allergies.