Almost 1,000 jobs in precision engineering on offer since April

Nearly 1,000 jobs in the precision engineering industry have been available since April under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, with 76.5 per cent of them for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs).

About 750 of the jobs are for PMETs in roles such as product engineer, electrical and electronics engineer, and quality assurance inspector. The remaining 230 non-PMET jobs include those of production operator, welder and pipe fitter.

Meanwhile, there have been about 440 company-hosted traineeships and attachments available in precision engineering, with 360 for PMET roles and 80 for non-PMET roles.

Of the 80 training opportunities available, 60 are for PMET roles while 20 are for non-PMET roles.

The precision engineering industry here plays a crucial role in improving manufacturing processes and providing support for a wide range of businesses, such as the semiconductor, marine and offshore, aerospace and medical technology industries.

Salaries for the PMET jobs on offer in the precision engineering industry vary according to the specific job nature and skills required. For example, industrial and production engineers may earn between $2,600 and $6,000, with the 50th percentile at $3,350.

TECHNICIANS

Manufacturing engineering technicians can earn between $1,500 and $2,350, with the 50th percentile at $1,750.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, in her weekly job situation report yesterday, noted that between April and July this year, more than 260 people found jobs in the precision engineering industry through the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package.

Two in five of them were mid-career individuals who took part in career conversion programmes.

She added that since April, more than 30 job seekers have also entered company-hosted traineeships and attachments.

Despite the more subdued market, the precision engineering industry managed to grow by 11.4 per cent between January and July this year compared with the same period last year, said Mrs Teo.

Among the better performers in the industry are companies serving the medical technology and semiconductor sectors, due to increased demand for Covid-19-related products such as diagnostic kits and ventilators, she added.

