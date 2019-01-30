Almost 1kg of heroin seized, five men arrested

Most of the heroin seized were in two black bundles (above) that were thrown down the rubbish chute.

Most of the heroin seized (above) were in two black bundles that were thrown down the rubbish chute.

Enough heroin for 450 addicts for a week was seized on Jan 28, and five men, aged between 30 and 72, were nabbed by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

On Monday morning, CNB officers were in Bedok North Street 3 and Bedok Town Park monitoring a group of suspected drug offenders.

One of them, a 58-year-old Singaporean man, met a 30-year-old Malaysian man in Bedok Town Park.

They then went their separate ways, and the Singaporean returned to his hideout in Bedok North Street 3 while the Malaysian left in a taxi.

At 9.10am, a 72-year-old Singaporean man left the unit and was arrested at the void deck of the block.

CNB officers raided the hideout and seized a total of 27g of heroin and 17g of Ice.

The 58-year-old was arrested, along with two Singaporean men aged 45 and 65.

Officers suspected more drugs may have been thrown down the rubbish chute and searched it on the first storey.

They recovered two black bundles of heroin, wrapped in blue-coloured plastic bags, weighing a total of 919g.

In all, 946g of heroin worth about $68,000 was seized.

Another party of CNB officers arrested the Malaysian at the taxi stand at Kranji MRT station. Cash amounting to $5,100 was recovered from him.

Investigations are ongoing. - CHEOW SUE-ANN