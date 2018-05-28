Aloha Poke gets an 'A' for hygiene after "spider in poke bowl" case

Raw fish salad bar Aloha Poke has maintained an "A" hygiene rating for its Katong kitchen following recent inspections by the authorities, two weeks after a customer reported finding a dead spider in her poke bowl order.

Facebook user Siew Ping said she discovered a large dead spider in her salmon poke bowl on May 10. She wrote about her "amazing spiderman" experience in a post, which quickly went viral.

She had ordered a Standard Nalu salmon bowl, comprising two scoops of marinated or seasoned raw fish, via food delivery service Deliveroo.

While eating, she found a spider that was "limp and soaked with sauce", at the base of her salad bowl.

APOLOGISED

Mr John Chen, a co-founder of the home-grown eatery, apologised and voluntarily closed the Katong kitchen for two days where the Deliveroo order was prepared for thorough investigation and cleaning.

In an update last Thursday, Mr Chen said: "We are pleased to announce that the NEA (National Environment Agency) has completed a thorough inspection of our kitchen @ Deliveroo Editions Katong.

"No lapses were found in our practices and procedures, and we continue to maintain an 'A', the highest rating possible for hygiene and cleanliness."

Mr Chen said that with this incident behind them, Aloha Poke will be going one step further to engage independent hygiene auditors and will conduct monthly pest control to ensure that it has the highest food quality standards.

Aloha Poke became Singapore's first poke shop, selling the popular Hawaiian streetside staple, opening its Amoy Street outlet in 2015.

It has seven outlets now, with one more opening soon at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.