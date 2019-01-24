Aloysius Pang dies after third surgery to 'repair damaged organs'

Local actor Aloysius Pang died yesterday from injuries sustained during a military exercise in New Zealand last Saturday. He was 28.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a press statement last night that the operationally-ready national serviceman died at 8.45pm (Singapore time) in Waikato Hospital in Hamilton, about 125km south of Auckland.

Corporal First Class (NS) Pang was carrying out repair works inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer with two other Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel when he was injured when the gun barrel was lowered, Mindef added.

In the statement issued at about 11.30pm, Mindef said: "Despite surgical attempts to repair damaged organs and putting him on artificial life support, CFC (NS) Pang succumbed to the injuries and passed away."

An independent Committee of Inquiry will be convened to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident, Mindef said. Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, will chair a press conference today to present the preliminary findings.

The SAF will be making arrangements to bring Pang's body back to Singapore.

"The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of CFC (NS) Pang and will continue to render assistance and support in their time of loss," said Mindef.

Pang, an armament technician from the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery, was taking part in an annual live-firing exercise called Thunder Warrior at Waiouru Training Area, New Zealand.

He was on reservist duty.

In a Facebook post around 3pm yesterday, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said Pang's condition was "very serious" and he had been put on artificial life support.

In a statement released yesterday morning, Mindef said that Pang was in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.

He had undergone abdominal surgery on Saturday evening, followed by a planned follow-up operation on Monday, after which his condition was reported as stable.

But Pang required a third surgery, which was completed on Tuesday just before midnight, after his condition worsened, Mindef said yesterday.

After Pang's death, his brother posted on Pang's Instagram account that the past few days had been a difficult time for the family.

He said: "Every news that were brought upon us since his last operation was devastating with little signs of hope on his recovery.

"We all broke down when the medical team spoke to us that his condition is worsening and we should be prepared for the worst."

"We're going to lose a brother. And my parents are going to lose their precious son who is only 28. Thus I seek everybody's kind understanding that we are unable to comment further."

Actress Jayley Woo posted in Chinese on her Instagram yesterday: "In this life, I did not have the fortune to be your wife. In our next life, we will definitely be husband and wife.

"I really love you very much. Thank you for taking care of me for these past few years.

"I will always love you, rest in peace. Also, I will never forgive you for the rest of my life."

Actress Jayley Woo posted an emotional farewell on Instagram (above). PHOTO:JIAQIWOO/INSTAGRAM

In a later Instagram story, the actress said that they had kept their relationship secret and that they were waiting until they got married before making it public.

Fellow actress Ya Hui said in her Instagram in Mandarin: "My heart really hurts. Please cherish all that we have, every breath should not be taken for granted."

Another actress, Kimberly Chia, said in an Instagram post: "I don't believe this, why do you have to go? You are like my big brother, always there when I need you...I'm going to miss you so much."

Describing Pang's death as a devastating loss, Mediacorp said in a statement that he was loved by the people who worked with him and was extremely popular with his fans.

"He was a highly capable actor who had grown in skill and versatility but remained humble, diligent and ever willing to help others.

"He will always be remembered for his good-heartedness, his sincere, unaffected earnestness and his professionalism. He showed respect to everyone, especially his elders."