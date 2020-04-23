Amid virus outbreak, six taken to court for a range of charges

A man who was caught on video apparently verbally abusing a store supervisor with vulgarities and racist remarks was among six people taken to a district court yesterday over a range of charges in separate incidents amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mohamed Ali Ramly, 52, and three other Singaporeans, Ravi Sinathamby Subramaniam, 52; Christopher Amurutham, 56; and Poh Cher Wee, 58, are the first few people to be hauled to court over offences under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020.

No mask, racially-charged abuse

Ali is accused of failing to wear a mask when he went to the Li Li Cheng Minimart at Block 651, Jurong West Street 61 around 6pm on April 17.

The Straits Times had earlier reported that he was barred from entering the store because of this. Ali allegedly abused the supervisor with obscene words and racist remarks. He was charged with one count each of harassment and wounding the supervisor's racial feelings. He is also accused of an offence under the Act for failing to wear a mask when leaving his home.

Drunk and disorderly

Ravi faces eight charges in all, including two under the Act and three counts of harassment.

He is accused of unlawfully meeting another person in front of Block 74 Whampoa Drive on April 14. He allegedly became drunk and started behaving in a disorderly manner. He is also accused of hurling vulgarities at a police officer.

Four days later, Ravi was allegedly spotted not wearing a mask over his nose and mouth at a coffee shop. He is then said to have hurled vulgarities at two safe distancing measure enforcement officers and is also accused of threatening to cause hurt to the pair.

Pushed policewoman away

Christopher allegedly left his home at Block 15, Toa Payoh Lorong 7at around 1pm on April 18 before going to a public bench to eat and drink. He is also said to have failed to wear a mask. When a policewoman, Sergeant Ow Hui Shi, approached him, he allegedly pushed her left hand away and used obscenities.

Shone flashlight in cop's face

Poh is accused of unlawfully meeting two other people for "a casual chatting session" at an open area on April 14. He is said to have been drunk when he allegedly shone the flashlight of his mobile phone in an officer's face on two occasions.

Sneezed at woman

A Taiwanese woman, Sun Szu-Yen, 46, is accused of one count each of harassment and performing a rash act. She allegedly sneezed in the direction of another woman and used insulting words on her at Ion Orchard shopping mall on April 12.

Assaulted petrol station attendant

A fifth Singaporean man, Alan Lim, 55, is accused of one count each of assault, harassment and using criminal force on a female service attendant.

Yesterday, the court heard that Ravi and Christopher intend to plead guilty to their charges. They will be back in court on April 29 and May 6 respectively.

The cases involving Poh, Ali and Lim have been adjourned to May 8.