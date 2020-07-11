Amy Khor retains Hong Kah North SMC with 60.98% of votes

For the third time, the People’s Action Party’s Amy Khor successfully defended Hong Kah North SMC, winning 60.98 per cent of the votes against the Progress Singapore Party’s Gigene Wong, who garnered 39.02 per cent.

Dr Khor, who is also Senior Minister of State for Health as well as the Environment and Water Resources, has helmed Hong Kah North since it was carved out as an SMC in the 2011 election.

The 62-year-old, however, has been representing the ward since 2001 when it was part of Hong Kah GRC.

In 2011, she won 70.6 per cent of the vote against Singapore People’s Party’s (SPP) Sin Kek Tong.

In 2015, she cemented her position as a heavyweight and was among the top PAP performers after winning 74.8 per cent of the vote against SPP’s Ravi Philemon.

Ms Wong, 54, a political newcomer, had returned to Singapore early this year after 20 years in China, to contest this year’s general election.

She was the chief executive of Gulf Oil China and the chief financial officer of Foshan Electrical and Lighting, which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

— THE STRAITS TIMES