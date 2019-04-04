Ang Mo Kio woman, 71, is third dengue death this year

HDB blocks in the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 area where the woman who died from dengue lived.

A 71-year-old woman died from dengue on March 23 - the third dengue-related death in Singapore this year .

She lived in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

The two previous cases of dengue-related deaths happened in February.

The first victim was a 74-year-old man who lived in Bedok Reservoir Road and died on Feb 3.

The second, a 77-year-old man who lived in Hougang Avenue 3, died four days later.

In response to media queries, the National Environment Agency (NEA) confirmed that it was notified of two-case clusters in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 at Blocks 615 and 618 on March 22.

The NEA spokesman said: "Since the cluster was notified, NEA has conducted inspections at the cluster area and detected and destroyed three breeding habitats, of which one was in residential premises and two in common areas."

The New Paper spoke to some residents yesterday who live in the two affected blocks.

Mr Patrick Gay, 61, who is self-employed, said: "Residents are concerned about this... My family is already in the habit of ensuring there is no stagnant water around. We overturn any pots and containers that may collect water."

INSECT REPELLENT

Housewife Veronica See, 67, said: "I spray insect repellent and ensure that I keep my house clean."

A 63-year-old resident, who wanted to be known only as Mrs Lim, said that she is not overly concerned.

"I have personally seen only one or two mosquitoes a month ago, but I have not noticed anything recently."

In the first 13 weeks of this year, there have been 2,224 cases of dengue fever here, compared to 599 cases in the same period last year.