Ang Wei Neng: Get rid of unnecessary red tape to help businesses

The international fireworks display at the River Hongbao event earlier this month was almost cancelled due to red tape, Mr Ang Wei Neng (Jurong GRC) told Parliament during the Budget debate yesterday.

National water agency PUB, which takes care of the Marina Reservoir where the fireworks were going to be staged, had not given the vendor the necessary permit as late as a fortnight before the opening ceremony on Feb 3.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was the guest of honour.

Mr Ang, who chaired the organising committee, said it was only after he appealed to a "higher authority" that the permit got approved within a day.

This was one of several examples he raised to illustrate the need for the Government to strike out unnecessary, irrelevant regulations that hinder more than help.

Mr Ang said: "Of course some regulations are necessary and are good for society... But in other areas, the amount and nature of regulations might be adding more red tape and making lives miserable for businesses."

He added: "My concern is, what if I had no recourse...

"It appears that we need intervention by a higher authority... for exceptions to be made and before things can move ahead."

Mr Ang said the Government should rely on feedback to weed out regulations that are onerous or obsolete.

But companies here are afraid to voice concerns to their regulators, fearing repercussions.

He said: "Some companies told me they refrain from giving genuine feedback, as they do not want to bite the hand that feeds them, especially when they have to bid for contracts from their regulators."

Mr Ang suggested setting up a neutral channel to encourage businesses to give regular, timely and objective feedback without fear.

He also called for regular private and public sector work exchange programmes to deepen understanding and help design better incentive schemes less prone to abuse.

PRE-SCHOOLS

Yesterday, some MPs also suggested making pre-school education more affordable to help young families cope with the rising cost of living.

Dr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC) contrasted the low monthly fees for primary and secondary schools, which are heavily subsidised, to those of Ministry of Education kindergartens, which can set parents back $160 a month for a four-hour programme.

Dr Lim said: "I hope the Government, or a future Government, will make pre-school and early childhood education compulsory and provide more resources so that school fees can be free."

Mr Ong Teng Koon (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) said his residents complained that the current pre-school education structure is too complicated and they would rather pay less upfront than claim subsidies.

Mr Ong said: "Let's put our money where our mouth is and make this truly affordable."