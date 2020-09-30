Another 8 F&B outlets ordered to close for breaching safety rules

Ggang Tong was ordered to close after 12 diners were found seated across two tables.

Another eight food and beverage (F&B) outlets have been ordered to close for breaching safe management measures.

The recent orders came after three F&B outlets were reportedly ordered to close for 10 days last week and another three outlets the week before.

In a release yesterday, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said the outlets ordered to close are Brewerkz at Riverside Point, Siam Square Mookata at The Punggol Settlement, a coffee shop drinks stall in New Upper Changi Road, Ggang Tong in Tanjong Pagar, Chicken Up in Tanjong Pagar, a drinks stall at J-Membina in Bukit Merah, Jamboree Bar & Cafe at Orchard Towers and Cafe de Muse at Shaw House.

Each outlet has been ordered to close for 10 days after they were caught by officers from the Urban Redevelopment Authority, Singapore Food Agency and Singapore Tourism Board.

Offences observed at the outlets include the sale and consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm, intermingling, the sharing of food between groups across tables, and failing to conduct temperature screening of patrons.

As for the patrons, 32 of them will be fined $300 each for offences such as gathering or sitting in groups of more than five, intermingling, and not putting on their masks promptly after eating or drinking.

On top of the eight outlets, another 14 were issued fines for breaches such as not ensuring food handlers wore their masks properly.

One of the outlets was fined $2,000 for repeat offences, while the remaining 13 outlets were given a fine of $1,000 each.

MSE said government agencies conducted additional checks on 240 F&B outlets last Friday and Saturday at known hot spots.

A total of 15 outlets were found to have flouted Covid-19 rules, and the agencies are currently reviewing the breaches and deciding on the appropriate enforcement action to be taken, including closure and fine.

MSE said the Government will continue to step up checks and urged patrons to be socially responsible. It added that agencies will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against both patrons and premises that do not comply with safe management measures.