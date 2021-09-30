Another car windshield in Paya Lebar smashed, second case in a week

The car was found damaged last Wednesday but the owner did not make a police report until he read about the second incident the following Monday.

Another car in the Paya Lebar area saw damage to its windshield in the wee hours of the morning last Wednesday.

This comes as the second incident in the area, after a man was seen on dashboard camera footage damaging a different car at 1am on Monday.

Speaking to The Straits Times yesterday, the owner of the car said he was alerted to the damage after a neighbour who was on a morning walk saw his bashed windshield.

He did not make a police report on the day of the incident as he felt it would be less trouble to just get the car fixed instead.

However, after reading the news and finding out that someone else in the neighbourhood experienced the same thing, he made a police report.

"The other incident reported in ST said that it happened on Monday, almost one week after it had happened to me. I realised that the person might still be going around here late at night," the 44-year-old said.

"I want my neighbours to take caution and be alert," he added.

The owner, a professional in the aviation industry, mentioned that the houses there are relatively close-knit, and there are many children in the neighbourhood. He has lived in the area for about five years and has had no bad experiences with any of his neighbours.

After taking his car for repairs last Wednesday, the shop told him the damage looked like it had been done by something sharp and heavy, like an axe.

His car was parked along a row of other cars, but was the only one damaged. Although a dashboard camera was in place, no footage could be found as the camera records only while the car is in motion.

Speaking to his neighbour whose bedroom window was right in front of where his car was parked that night, he said that she heard a loud noise around 2.30am on Sept 22.

"She said it was loud enough to wake her up, so she went to check outside the window but didn't see anything," he added.

Though a victim in the situation, the man said he holds no ill feelings towards the perpetrator.