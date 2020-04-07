Another pre-school teacher tests positive for Covid-19

The Sparkletots centre at Block 414, Hougang Avenue 10, being disinfected.

A PCF Sparkletots centre at Bedok Reservoir-Punggol Block 414, Hougang Avenue 10 was closed yesterday after a teacher tested positive for Covid-19.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) was informed of the case on Sunday.

The teacher is a para-educational professional who provides intervention programmes to some of the children at the pre-school.

The teacher visited the centre last Wednesday and developed symptoms the day after.

Contact tracing is underway, ECDA said.

As a precautionary measure, ECDA directed the centre be closed from yesterday to April 15, covering the 14-day incubation period.

All staff and children have been put on leave of absence during the closure.

The pre-school premises will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected in the meantime.

The centre will monitor the health of the staff as well as the children, through their parents.

The centre will continue its limited service provision on April 16 to serve working parents in the essential services sector who are unable to arrange for caretakers for their children.

With pre-schools suspending general services (serving only those who are unable to find alternative care arrangements), ECDA will waive the attendance requirement for this month.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development will also waive the minimum attendance requirement for Student Care Fee Assistance subsidiesfor this month.

To support the education of children who are staying at home, home-based learning resources done up by various pre-schools will be shared among pre-schools as well as parents.