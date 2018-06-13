Another teenage girl goes missing

Le'Shane Chong was last seen leaving her Choa Chu Kang home on June 10.

Another teenage girl has been reported missing. Le'Shane Chong, 15, was last seen leaving her home in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 at 12pm on Sunday .

Her mother, Ms Pauline Tan, contacted the teen's friends, who said she was not with them, before making a police report that night.

The case follows an earlier one where a 14-year-old girl went missing on Friday last week. She returned home late Monday night.

In the latest case,Ms Tan, 35, told The New Paper yesterday that she had argued with Le'Shane over the teen's poor studying habits, which included watching television while doing homework, and using the smartphone too often.

This year, Le'Shane will be taking the N-level exams.

SILENCE

On Sunday, Ms Tan had sent her daughter a text message at noon.

"I told her if she did not want to continue with tuition, today's class would be the last session. If she did not reply by 12.50pm, silence is consent," she said.

Since then, Le'Shane's phone has been switched off.

"I do not know if she saw my message."

Ms Tan, who is self-employed and a mother of three, said her son saw Le'Shane leaving home, taking only $7 and her ez-link card, supposedly for her 2.15pm mathematics tuition at a condominium in Hillview.

Ms Tan said: "At 2.40pm, my mother's instinct told me that something was not right."

She called her daughter's friends but found out she was not with any of them. She then decided to make a police report.

She has also checked the places Le'Shane frequented, mostly around Chua Chu Kang, to no avail.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or go to www.police.gov.sg/iwitness to submit information.