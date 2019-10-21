Another Telegram chat group allegedly circulating obscene materials

Another chat group that is allegedly circulating obscene materials as well as pictures of commuters taken without their consent has surfaced on messaging application Telegram.

The police said they are aware of the private group chat "SharingIsCaring" and are investigating.

On the chat group, users can share photographs of women and girls that they have taken in public places such as in the MRT, the AsiaOne website reported on Friday.

The group has more than 100 members, and images of children and pupils in their school uniforms are among the materials shared by its members.

The chat group is also used to share pornographic content, according to a Telegram user who shared screenshots of the chat group with AsiaOne.

Some 5,000 photographs and 800 videos have been shared on the group, according to the screenshots.

On Tuesday, four people were charged in court over their alleged involvement in transmitting obscene materials in a Telegram chat group called "SG Nasi Lemak".

Leonard Teo Min Xuan, 26, Liong Tianwei, 37, Abdillah Sabaruddin, 17, and Justin Lee Han Shi, 19 were nabbed for their "suspected involvement in circulating obscene materials and promoting vice activities" through chat group "SG Nasi Lemak", said the police.

All four were charged with one count of transmitting obscene materials by electronic means.

On Friday, Abdillah and Lee were back in court to face an additional charge of having obscene materials on their electronic devices, such as mobile phones.

The two were each offered bail of $5,000 and their cases have been adjourned to Nov 15. Liong and Teo will be back in court tomorrow.

OFFENCE

Responding to media queries about the Telegram chat "SharingIsCaring", the police reminded members of the public that the circulation of obscene materials is an offence.

Anyone found guilty of transmitting obscene materials by electronic means can be jailed for up to three months, fined, or both.

"Members of the public are advised not to join any online platform that circulates obscene materials and illicit chat groups," the police said.

To provide related information, submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness or call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000. All information will be kept confidential.