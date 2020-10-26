Antigen rapid test pilot for migrant workers

A foreign worker at SCM Tuas Lodge dormitory taking an antigen rapid test swab. This test, however, is less accurate than a polymerase chain reaction test, which is currently used to confirm a coronavirus case.

To quickly detect and isolate asymptomatic Covid-19 cases among migrant workers, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Ministry of Health have started piloting the use of antigen rapid tests, which give results in 30 minutes.

The new tests will form part of the existing rostered routine testing (RRT) of workers.

Under the RRT, workers are tested every 14 days using the more accurate polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. However, it takes at least a day for the PCR results.

The pilot programme, which started on Oct 18, involves some 1,000 workers staying at SCM Tuas Lodge dormitory.

It comes as agencies here find ways to incorporate fast testing into Singapore's Covid-19 response, including having such rapid tests available at certain mass events in the coming months.

Yesterday, Dr Lam Meng Chon, medical director of the MOM's Assurance, Care and Engagement Group that supports migrant workers and dorm operations, said this "helps to break the chain of transmission and reduce the risk of spread within the dormitories".

He added that by increasing the testing frequency, they would be able to pick out positive cases that might have otherwise slipped through.

The rapid test will be used as an additional test on the seventh day of the 14-day RRT cycle, to complement the PCR test on the 14th day. This means that workers will have to take a Covid-19 test every seven days during the pilot.

Results from the rapid tests are out within 30 minutes. A nasal swab is used to take a sample from the lower part of the nose.

Such tests, however, are less accurate than PCR tests, which are currently used to definitively confirm coronavirus cases and remain the most accurate tests available.

Dr Lam noted that because of the antigen rapid test's lower specificity, a positive case is just a suspected Covid-19 case. Those who test positive will be isolated immediately and sent for a confirmatory PCR test.

Fewer close contacts will need to be quarantined, minimising work disruptions for workers and employers.

FOUR-WEEK PILOT

The pilot will run for four weeks before its effectiveness is assessed.

If it works well, it may be scaled up and expanded to cover more migrant workers.

Ms Koh Guat Siew, vice-president of human resource operations at Sembcorp Marine, said the firm may take follow-up action sooner if the test results are out earlier.

"We can be assured that once a worker goes back to work, the risk is minimal," she added.

Quality control technical engineer Sikder Masud, 34, who took the rapid test last week, said: "With the test, I can get the results faster and it is less uncomfortable. I also feel safer when I go to work."