Any law to fight fake news must be balanced: Dr Janil Puthucheary

A parliamentary committee studying ways to fight fake news wants to strike the right balance between ensuring room for free expression for journalists and having legal and other tools to tackle disinformation.

The Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods is still mulling over recommendations to ensure its eventual report addresses the concerns of stakeholders involved, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary said yesterday.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on fighting fake news at the East-West Centre's International Media Conference, What Is News Now?

"We are sharpening and shaping our response to make sure we hit the right point where it remains possible for people to come into the space and generate new products; it remains possible for journalists to engage in their profession with an increasing degree of seriousness and confidence that their platforms will be trusted; that there is room for disagreement, satire, comedy and commentary," said Dr Janil.

The committee's report, which will be presented to Parliament for debate, will be out later this year, Dr Janil told reporters after the session. It was moderated by Mr Torben Stephan of German think-tank Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, which co-hosted the conference.

(From left) Mr Torben Stephan, Mr Alvin Tan, Dr Janil Puthucheary, Mr Warren Fernandez and Professor Cherian George. TNP PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

"A significant and legitimate concern is that if the proposed law is too broad and sweeping, it might constrain the ability of news organisations to operate." Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group

Panellists raised concerns that fake news laws, while aimed at tackling misinformation used to sow discord and hatred online, should not have a crippling effect on the press, political opponents and civil society.

"It is important that we get a handle on the meaning of fake news," said Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group.

"A significant and legitimate concern is that if the proposed law is too broad and sweeping, it might constrain the ability of news organisations to operate."

Hong Kong Baptist University media professor Cherian George said laws should be narrowly tailored, carry penalties proportionate to the expected harm and suggested they apply to governments as well.

Mr Alvin Tan, Facebook's head of public policy for Asean, Malaysia and Singapore, said legislation was an "imperfect tool" to deal with the issue of fake news.

Dr Janil said the steps the committee will take will be concentrated on the "egregious end of the spectrum".

"We have for a long time had issues around race, religion and language. We will continue to hold this stance," he added. "But we may have to consider issues of national security and defence as the space has become weaponised over time."