App for shoppers at HDB shopping complex in Punggol

Those who buy from shops at Housing Board shopping complex Oasis Terraces in Punggol can now use an app to redeem points that can be exchanged for parking credits and other items, as part of a pilot initiative.

They can also use the app, ShopperLink, to access a comprehensive directory that lists the shops and services available, view products and services offered by retailers, and find out about events and programmes at the mall.

"This will help heartland retailers transform their business models, keep pace with the evolving retail landscape, and provide more personalised services to shoppers," said the Housing Board in a statement yesterday, adding that the move to roll out the app was made in response to feedback gathered from heartland retailers in 2019.

Another app, RetailerLink, will complement the ShopperLink app. HDB shops can upload their product and service offerings on the app, and use a chat function to respond to customers' inquiries, among other things.

New functions will eventually be added, said HDB, such as those that enable shop owners to book event space and access reports on sales data.

So far, about 90 per cent of the 104 shops at Oasis Terraces, a new-generation neighbourhood centre, are using the app to showcase their products and services, said HDB.

PLAN TO EXPAND

It added that the plan is to expand the app's use to other HDB shopping complexes, such as Canberra Plaza in Sembawang and Buangkok Square.

ShopperLink is available for download on the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Ms Jandy Foo, 44, a shop manager at Tampopo, a Japanese restaurant at Oasis Terraces, said the reward programme is easy to use on the app.