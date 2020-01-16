App turns pillar into ‘tree’ with swirling messages in new exhibit

Gardens by the Bay senior director of gardens operations Andy Kwek assisting Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat as he writes his message on the Message Pillar app at the launch of the #futuretogether exhibition.

To the naked eye, the latest outdoor exhibit at the Bayfront Plaza area of Gardens by the Bay appears to be nothing more than a black-and-white pillar in the middle of an open space.

But view it through a smartphone camera on an app made by Japanese art collective teamLab and it becomes a virtual "tree" with an augmented reality canopy of swirling messages.

Visitors can add their messages for Singapore through the Message Pillar app, available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

SINGAPORE BICENTENNIAL

The exhibit, Message Pillar - The Singapore Bicentennial, was unveiled yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat as part of the new #futuretogether art exhibition.

#futuretogether caps a year-long commemoration of the Singapore Bicentennial.

At the launch of the new exhibition, Mr Heng said such activities have helped Singaporeans to reflect on their journey "from Singapore to Singaporean".

He added that Singaporeans were reminded of three fundamental values that underpin the Singapore story.

"First, openness. Our forefathers came from different lands, staking their hopes and dreams on this island's openness to the world and the opportunities it created," said Mr Heng.

"Second, multiculturalism. Despite differences of race, language or religion, our forefathers worked together to build thriving communities here, united by a common aspiration to create a better future for subsequent generations."

And Singaporeans held onto the third value, self-determination, even as "the odds were stacked against us", said Mr Heng, adding: "Our people knew we had to take our fates and our children's futures in our own hands. So we fought for the right to chase our dreams on our own terms, and chart our own destiny."

The #futuretogether exhibition consists of seven digital exhibits, including four newly-opened indoor exhibits, and will run until March 15.

The outdoor exhibits are free. Entry to the indoor section of the exhibition is free for Singapore residents and $10 for non-residents.

Tickets for the indoor exhibits can be booked online at gardensbythebay.com.sg