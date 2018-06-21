Applause for 'No Straws', but some still need them

Yesterday, all 84 outlets of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in Singapore stopped offering plastic straws to customers.

While most customers took the no-straw policy in their stride, old habits die hard and there were some who still found ways to get one.

Like Ms Nurul Syahirah, 20, who was at the KFC outlet at Junction 8 for lunch with her boyfriend and family. Sipping her large Coke with a plastic straw, she admitted she had "stolen" it from the McDonald's restaurant next door.

The Republic Polytechnic student agreed that it is good for the environment to stop using plastic straws but said that "sometimes it's easier to just use it, especially when you're wearing lipstick".

KFC announced on Monday it would no longer provide plastic straws, and would offer plastic lids only for takeaway drinks.

The fast-food chain said it has been preparing its operations team for the company's latest sustainability effort since April.

Ms Lynette Lee, 50, General Manager of Kentucky Fried Chicken Management, said: "We recognise that every little bit counts and are proud to be the first fast food restaurant in Singapore to champion this movement, one straw at a time."

The No Straws initiative is estimated to save 17.8 metric tons of single-use plastics in a year.

Mr Leon Dai, 35, who was having breakfast with his wife at Hougang Mall's KFC outlet, gave the no-straw policy the thumbs up.

The technician said: "My wife was a bit surprised at first, but we think this is a great way to inculcate good eco-friendly habits in Singaporeans."

But he added: "I'll still use the plastic straw when I drink from canned drinks. Sometimes you don't know how dirty the cans are."

Miss Melissa Lam of Bamboo Straws Worldwide, said: "When big companies take note and make changes, they inevitably spark discussion about the whats and whys of green issues."

Miss Sam Thian, 23, who runs Seastainable Co, said she hopes other companies will follow KFC's initiative.

A McDonald's Singapore spokesman told The New Paper that "selected countries will be testing straw alternatives to plastic materials".