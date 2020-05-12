Applications to implement SafeEntry surges over the weekend

Applications to implement digital check-in system SafeEntry surged over the weekend as businesses prepared to reopen from today.

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) said it has received applications from hairdressers, offices, factories, supermarkets, malls and hotels, among others, to roll out SafeEntry to 29,000 additional premises.

This brings the total number of premises with SafeEntry to 45,000 as Singapore embarks on a cautious resumption of activities and services following a two-week closure.

Since April 22, businesses such as bakeries, hairdressing and barber services and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) medical halls had been closed as part of stricter measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

But these can open from today, subject to restrictions.