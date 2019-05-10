Army soldiers can soon book in and draw weapons with smart technology

More army soldiers can soon use a fingerprint scanner to book into camp more quickly, use facial recognition to take out weapons without signing with pen and paper, and view their training schedules on-the-go on their smartphones.

These initiatives under the "Smart Camp" project by the Singapore Army are being trialled at two camps and there are plans to expand this to more after the trial ends in September.

The project was among those showcased at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and the Singapore Armed Forces' annual Digital Innovation Day at Kranji Camp III yesterday.

In a speech at the opening ceremony, Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How said the Smart Camp initiatives have digitised processes for greater efficiency, and provide greater convenience to servicemen.

He added that Singapore's Smart Nation vision has created a strong environment for the SAF to enhance its defence capabilities through digital innovation.

Another project being featured is a SafeGuardian app that allows servicemen to report near-miss incidents, receive live updates of weather forecasts and access safety directives without referring to physical copies.

The app is a collaboration between the Republic of Singapore Navy and DSTA, and is currently on trial at the Tuas and Changi naval bases.

Under the Smart Camp project, announced last year, there are the Smart Armskote, Cookhouse, Store, Workshop, and a smartphone app.

The Smart Armskote and Smart Store will allow soldiers to return their arms and stores respectively by scanning them at a kiosk.

This transaction system, together with computer visioning sensors, provides real-time accounting of equipment.

Radio frequency identification (RFID) technology tags and weight sensors are also used to ensure soldiers draw the correct weapons.