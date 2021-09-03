Around 750 people get nod to enter Singapore under new travel scheme

About 750 people received approval to enter Singapore under a new scheme for vaccinated travellers, on the first day after applications opened.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said that as at 11.59pm on Wednesday, 735 travellers from Germany - comprising 301 short-term visitors and 434 long-term pass holders - received travel passes via the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL).

Similarly, 20 travellers from Brunei have been cleared - comprising 18 short-term visitors and two long-term pass holders.

These travellers applied to travel to Singapore between Sept 8 and Oct 7.

The first VTL flight from Germany will arrive next Wednesday, while the first such flight from Brunei will arrive next Thursday.

The VTL scheme will allow fully vaccinated travellers, including tourists, to fly into Singapore from Germany and Brunei without quarantine.

DESIGNATED FLIGHTS

They will instead take several Covid-19 tests and fly on designated flights, among other precautions.

Singapore has also updated its travel advisory to allow for travel to these countries.

Brunei has remained shut off to leisure travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Germany had earlier unilaterally opened its borders to Singapore.

This means that fully vaccinated Singapore residents will be able to travel to Germany on any flight and return on designated VTL flights from Wednesday, to enjoy leisure travel without quarantine.

Fully vaccinated Singapore citizens and permanent residents do not need to apply for a vaccinated travel pass to enter Singapore under the new scheme.

CAAS director-general Han Kok Juan said the VTL was off to a "cautious start".