Arrests in Geylang stabbing incident lead to drug busts

Less than 28 hours after a stabbing incident over a petty dispute in Geylang Lorong 39 on Friday, the police arrested three suspects - Singaporean men aged 20, 37 and 53.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, were seriously injured in the stabbing case.

The police were alerted to the incident at 1.25am on Friday.

The arrests came after some drama, with one of the suspects driving against the flow of traffic to evade capture.

The suspect, a 53-year-old man known to the police and wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau, was identified within an hour of the incident using images from police cameras.

Police traced him to Jalan Sultan where, in a bid to get away, he drove against traffic. They later tracked him to a hotel room in the area and arrested him at 12.30am on Saturday.

Officers found 5g of Ice and five Ecstasy tablets in the room, along with two other men aged 20 and 25, who were arrested for drug-related offences.

The 53-year-old was arrested for drug trafficking and voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon with common intention.

Later, a raid of his North Bridge Road hideout uncovered more drugs, as well as improvised drug utensils and two weighing scales.

The second suspect, aged 37, was arrested last Friday night in his car along a service road at East Coast Park. With him was a 32-year-old foreign woman, who was also arrested.

About 318g of Ice, 241 Ecstasy tablets, 109g of cannabis, 60 Erimin-5 tablets, 46g of ketamine, drug utensils, a weighing scale and $5,920 in cash were seized.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested early on Saturday morning at Block 43 Chai Chee Street for voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons with common intention and consumption of controlled drugs.

He has been referred to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC) within the Changi Prison complex.

The 53-year-old and 37-year-old suspects, as well as the woman, were charged in court on Saturday with drug trafficking. The remaining two suspects are currently out on bail.

Investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, they could be jailed for up to seven years, or fined, or caned, or given any combination of the three.

The total street value of the drugs seized amounted to more than $67,000.

Commander of Bedok Police Division Julius Lim said that those who choose to engage in such "senseless violence" must understand that the police will never tolerate such activities and will always be relentless in their pursuit of justice.