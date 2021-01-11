Singapore

Art competition for young people to honour Covid-19 front-line workers

Jan 11, 2021 06:00 am

To honour the efforts of Singapore's front-line workers in the fight against Covid-19, young people are encouraged to participate in a local art competition to express their gratitude.

Launched by the Asian Scientist Magazine, the competition is centred on three themes: participants' experiences of the pandemic, hopes and visions for a post-Covid world, and the contributions of Singapore's healthcare workers and scientists.

The submissions can be in the form of drawings and paintings.

All participants must be Singapore residents aged between five and 21.

There are three categories: junior (ages five to 12), intermediate (ages 13 to 16) and advanced (ages 17 to 21).

The top entry in each category will receive a cash prize of $500, while the second- and third-prize winners will receive $300 and $200, respectively.

The judging panel will be chaired by Dr Juliana Chan, publisher of Asian Scientist Magazine.

For more information, visit asianscientist.com/artcompetition - THE STRAITS TIMES

