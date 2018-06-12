Artist ‘surprised’ by complaint against rooster sketch

Mr Vincent Leow and his sketch, which was made in 1989 (above).

The Singapore artist behind a sketch that was recently removed from the Esplanade where it had been on display since April 13 said he was "surprised" by the outcry from some people.

The drawing shows what appears to be a nude, pink-hued human figure and a creature that resembles a rooster.

In his first public comments on the controversy, Mr Vincent Leow said there was no intention to cause offence with the piece.

"This work was made in 1989, when I was working in The Artists Village," the 57-year-old told The Straits Times.

Working in a studio that was previously a chicken coop, Mr Leow said his interest in how farmers have had to give up their land for development was the inspiration behind the "abstract sketch".

It was displayed on the Community Wall on the third level of the Esplanade, which also featured several other loose drawings by the same artist. Entitled BLANK, the exhibition of Mr Leow's sketches and loose drawings are from his 30-year journey as an artist.

The sketch was removed after the group Singaporeans Defending Marriage and Family (SDMF) accused the Esplanade of "promoting bestiality" in an area where "many kids walk past".

Mr Leow said the purpose of the sketch was to explore the relationship between man and his natural environment, and the way we think about nature and development. There was "no specific reason" for the nude portrayal, he said, and it was not unusual, as artists usually depict humans in their "purest form".

He said he "did not understand why this small group of people can have this weird and perverse perception of this work... and influence people into thinking this perception".

The Esplanade announced it was removing the drawing on June 6, after a discussion with Mr Leow.

Mr Leow said he "has fully understood and agreed with Esplanade" in its decision.