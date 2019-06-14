Artist’s sons also passionate about art

Dr Ian Woo with his sons Dylan and Asher, and wife Elsie.

Dr Ian Woo, programme leader for Lasalle College of the Arts' master's of fine arts postgraduate studies, artist and musician, never planned to be a father.

"I was once told you are never ready to have a child till you have one," said Dr Woo.

His art pieces are in the collections of major institutions such as the Singapore Art Museum, the National Gallery Singapore and the Mint Museum of Craft and Design in North Carolina in the US.

The 52-year-old said his sons Asher, 20, and Dylan, 18, taught him how to be a father.

DIFFERENT PHASES

Dr Woo said: "You cannot just feel like doing something, you need to do it, and there are different phases of children's lives that you need to adapt to."

As a father, an educator and an artist, Dr Woo believes that balance and routine have to be practised.

He thanked his wife Elsie, 52, for her support for him and their children, who have also developed an appreciation for the arts.

While Asher is involved in theatre and draws, Dylan is interested in making prosthetic limbs and enjoys origami, the art of folding paper into shapes and figures.

Speaking to The New Paper on his hopes and fears for his children, Dr Woo said: "I am worried about whether my sons can depend on me and if I can afford their education.

"Singapore is not exactly an affordable country to live in.

"On my hopes, I want them to be honest and do the best in what they choose to pursue.