Arts Kidz launches virtual art display featuring pre-schoolers' works

Artwork from Arts Kidz International Pre-School's virtual exhibition titled The Bouquet. Wings Of Time, a collaborative project by K1 children; Wild Flower by five-year-old Amya Malhotra; and Moving Colours by the pre-school's youngest group of pupils, who are between 18 months and two years old (above).

Artwork from Arts Kidz International Pre-School's virtual exhibition titled The Bouquet. Wings Of Time, a collaborative project by K1 children; Wild Flower by five-year-old Amya Malhotra (above); and Moving Colours by the pre-school's youngest group of pupils, who are between 18 months and two years old.

Artwork from Arts Kidz International Pre-School's virtual exhibition titled The Bouquet. Wings Of Time, a collaborative project by K1 children (above); Wild Flower by five-year-old Amya Malhotra; and Moving Colours by the pre-school's youngest group of pupils, who are between 18 months and two years old.

Parents and children can enjoy a new virtual art exhibition by Arts Kidz International Pre-School through a multimedia art gallery from today.

The display features art pieces made entirely by its pupils, some of whom are just 18 months old.

Since opening in 2008, the pre-school has maintained an arts-focused curriculum and held an annual exhibition of its pupils' works in venues such as the Singapore Art Museum and the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

This year, it moves to the school compound as well as online for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arts Kidz' founder and managing director Christina Koh hopes the exhibition, titled The Bouquet, will help viewers take their minds off the outbreakand showcase the importance of art made accessible to children, by children.

It is hosted on Arts Kidz's Facebook page and runs till the end of the month.

Ms Koh told The New Paper: "For other exhibitions, the majority of the artists are adults. Even when there are children featured, it is through them entering a competition.

"Here, we let every student have a chance to do what they want to do and produce it. After this, the children will be confident that no matter what they do, big or small, it will be put up.

"Isn't it wonderful, if you can encourage a child to grow up liking art that way?"

She added that art cultivates children's creativity and their ability to think out of the box.

The Bouquet centres on the theme of inclusivity in diversity.

For instance, the artwork Wings Of Time from a group of kindergarten 1 (K1) children features leaves they painted and put together, which Ms Koh said shows the artwork's inclusiveness of their diverse ideas.

K1 pupli Amya Malhotra, five, came up with a Wild Flowercreation using seed pods, wires and beads, proving that young ones can create art with mediums other than paper and paint.

Another piece, Moving Colours, is a collaborative project from little artists aged 18 months to two years old, made with paint on canvas.